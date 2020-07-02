DANIELS, W.Va. — Petersburg’s Nick Fleming shot a 2-under 70 on the second day of the West Virginia Junior Amateur Championship to finish second in the boys 15-18 division on Thursday on the Cobb Course at The Resort at Glade Springs.
Defending champion Todd Duncan, who is from Daniels, West Virginia, successfully held on to his title by shooting 3-under 69 to win by nine strokes, finishing at 7-under par 137 for the tournament. He shot 4-under 68 on Wednesday.
Fleming, a 2020 graduate of Petersburg High School who will continue his golf career at Wingate University in Wingate, North Carolina, recovered from an opening-round 4-over par 76 where he finished in a five-way tie for third. His two-day total was 146 to finish at 2-over par.
On Wednesday, Fleming’s round included four birdies and only two bogeys. On Tuesday, he also had four birdies but had three bogeys, a double bogey and a triple.
Duncan made 11 birdies and only had three bogeys and one double during his two rounds.
Taking third at 4-over 148 was Charleston’s Anderson Goldman and Wheeling’s Noah Seivertson was fourth at 6-over 150.
Thirty-two competed in the 15-18 boys division.
The girls champion was Hurricane’s Savannah Hawkins (3-over 147) and Oceana’s Kerri-Anne Cook was second (14-over 158).
Other winners were Charles Town’s Argyle Downes (Boys 13-14), Clarksburg’s Carson Higginbotham (Boys 12 and under) and Vienna’s Brielle Milhoan (Girls 10-14).
