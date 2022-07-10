A public opening for “Allegany: The American High School Experience” was held Saturday at the Allegany Museum to coincide with the Campers Class Reunion Weekend. The exhibit, researched, developed and designed by current Allegany High students enrolled in the Historical Research Methods course, reflects the history of the school. The exhibit features an exact replica of the Sedgwick Street building built in Legos, a video that shows events from the  school through the years and artifacts donated from members of the community.

