Monday's fair highlights featured exhibit judging, a baked goods auction and a performance by rockers KIX, featuring frontman Steve Whiteman, a native of Piedmont, W.Va. Tuesday's events include a performance by Christian rock artist Zach Williams and a 4-H robotics Competition.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY JULY 18 2023... The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert Tuesday for Western Maryland. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles visit the web site www.mde.maryland.gov/programs/air/AirQualityMonitoring/Pages/index.aspx.
PHOTO GALLERY: Animals, baked goodies, KIX at the fair
