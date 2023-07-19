Country music star Tracy Byrd entertained the crowd Wednesday on a near perfect weather night at the Allegany County Fair & Ag Expo. Thursday's lineup includes an antique tractor parade and a tractor and truck pull. Reithoffer Shows rides open at 5 p.m.
PHOTO GALLERY | At the fair: Recognizing workers, Tracy Byrd performs
- Steve Bittner/Times-News
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Augusta resident arrested in shooting of repo man
- Orioles sign Frostburg State right-hander Jack Maruskin
- WMSR steam engine derailed for maintenance
- Downtown construction includes unexpected challenges
- Keyser, Allegany, Northern place five on All-Area baseball team
- Madden repeats as Area Player of the Year; first ever two-time winner
- Late-game heroics lift Pirates over Tigers, 5-4, for Dapper Dan Major Division championship
- Firefighter injured in South End fire
- PHOTO GALLERY: Friday at the fair
- Local guitarist performing with Bret Michaels
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.