Thursday's Allegany County Fair & Ag Expo highlights included a tractor/truck pull and an antique tractor parade. Friday's events include a 4-H Tractor Contest, Demolition Derby and fireworks show.
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 528 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MARYLAND THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN WESTERN MARYLAND ALLEGANY GARRETT THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CUMBERLAND, FROSTBURG, GRANTSVILLE, MOUNTAIN LAKE PARK, AND OAKLAND.
PHOTO GALLERY | At the fair: Tractor pull, tractors on parade and snack time
- Steve Bittner/Times-News
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Augusta resident arrested in shooting of repo man
- Orioles sign Frostburg State right-hander Jack Maruskin
- WMSR steam engine derailed for maintenance
- Downtown construction includes unexpected challenges
- Firefighter injured in South End fire
- PHOTO GALLERY: Friday at the fair
- Cumberland woman charged in early Sunday disturbance
- Late-game heroics lift Pirates over Tigers, 5-4, for Dapper Dan Major Division championship
- Madden repeats as Area Player of the Year; first ever two-time winner
- Garrett schools announce changes for new academic year
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.