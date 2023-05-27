Sunny skies and pleasant temperatures greeting attendees on the second day of the 15th DelFest at the Allegany County Fairgrounds. Concert-goers were treated to performances by Keller Williams and the Hillbenders, Rising Appalachia, the Del McCoury Band and the California Honeydrops closed out the day. Saturday's lineup includes Tim O'Brien Band, Sierra Ferrell, Infamous Stringdusters, St. Paul & Broken Bones and the Travelin' McCourys.
PHOTO GALLERY: DelFest Friday
- Ken Nolan/Times-News
