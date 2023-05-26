The Del McCoury Band kicked off the 15th DelFest Thursday at the Allegany County Fairgrounds. The four-day bluegrass and Americana festival continues through Sunday. Friday's Grandstand Stage entertainment includes Cris Jacobs at noon; Lindsay Lou, 2 p.m.; Keller Grass featuring the Hillbenders, 3:45 p.m.; Rising Appalachia, 5:45 p.m.; Del McCoury Band, 7:45 p.m. and California Honeydrops close out the day at 10 p.m.
PHOTO GALLERY: DelFest kicks off Thursday
- Photos by Ken Nolan and Steve Bittner
