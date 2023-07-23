The Allegany County Fair & Ag Expo ended its eight-day run Saturday, July 22, 2023, with the Mud Bog and livestock sale. Fairgoers also were treated to a fireworks show on Friday, July 21, 2023.
featured
PHOTO GALLERY | Fair wraps up with Mud Bog
- Steve Bittner/Times-News
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Augusta resident arrested in shooting of repo man
- WMSR steam engine derailed for maintenance
- Longtime Southern basketball coach Tom Bosley retires
- Orioles sign Frostburg State right-hander Jack Maruskin
- Cumberland man indicted on drug distribution charge
- Firefighter injured in South End fire
- Mo Pratt to coach men's soccer at Allegany College; had same role at PSC
- Couple arrested in Grantsville drug bust
- Cumberland woman charged in early Sunday disturbance
- Downtown construction includes unexpected challenges
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.