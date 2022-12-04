With two seconds on the clock and the ball at the Mountain Ridge six, Quinn Cohen split the uprights on a 23-yard field goal as time expired to send the Fort Hill Sentinels over the Miners, 16-14, on Saturday afternoon in the Class 1A state title game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
PHOTO GALLERY: Fort Hill vs. Mountain Ridge
- Steve Bittner/Times-News
