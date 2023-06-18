Scenes from Sunday's Juneteenth Festival at Canal Place, Cumberland, Maryland
It was on June 19, 1865 that more than 2,000 Union Troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas announcing that enslaved black people in that state were free. At that time, Texas was the very last state to recognize the federal emancipation in which enslaved people gained their freedom. This occurrence became known nationally as Juneteenth and for people of color in this country, it became known as “Second Independence Day”.
