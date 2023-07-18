Fairgoers were treated Tuesday, July 18, 2023, to a performance by Christian rock artist Zach Williams at the Allegany County Fair & Ag Expo. Wednesday’s fair rides open at 5 p.m. with events including 4-H Sheep Showmanship and Judging and a performance by country music star Tracy Byrd.

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you