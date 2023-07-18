Fairgoers were treated Tuesday, July 18, 2023, to a performance by Christian rock artist Zach Williams at the Allegany County Fair & Ag Expo. Wednesday’s fair rides open at 5 p.m. with events including 4-H Sheep Showmanship and Judging and a performance by country music star Tracy Byrd.
centerpiece
PHOTO GALLERY: Tuesday night at the fair
- Steve Bittner/Times-News
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Augusta resident arrested in shooting of repo man
- Orioles sign Frostburg State right-hander Jack Maruskin
- WMSR steam engine derailed for maintenance
- Downtown construction includes unexpected challenges
- Keyser, Allegany, Northern place five on All-Area baseball team
- Madden repeats as Area Player of the Year; first ever two-time winner
- Local guitarist performing with Bret Michaels
- Cumberland man arrested as fugitive from Mineral County
- Late-game heroics lift Pirates over Tigers, 5-4, for Dapper Dan Major Division championship
- PHOTO GALLERY: Friday at the fair
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.