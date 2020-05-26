Signs honoring Allegany High School’s Class of 2020 line National Highway in LaVale on Monday. Drive-up ceremonies honoring county graduates begin Tuesday with Mountain Ridge students receiving diplomas. Allegany students will be recognized on Wednesday and Fort Hill seniors on Thursday. One student at a time will receive their diploma from school administrators in a specially-constructed platform.
PHOTOS: Alco seniors recognized along National Highway
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - Silvia B. Lee, daughter of Gladstone and Charlotte Michael Broadwater, died Sunday, May 17, 2020. From Cumberland, graduated Fort Hill HS in 1958, she has beloved family and friends there. Obituary CANNONMORTUARY.COM.
LONACONING - Zachary Clifford Winebrenner, 36, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at his home. Services were scheduled but have been delayed to unforeseen circumstances concerning COVID-19. Please check wilhelmeakin.com for updated service information.
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Ronald J. Downey, Sanibel Island, resident, passed Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Survived by his wife of 50 years, Joan; four daughters; nine grandchildren. Services will be in fall, St. Michael's Church, Sanibel Island.
