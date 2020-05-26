Signs honoring Allegany High School’s Class of 2020 line National Highway in LaVale on Monday. Drive-up ceremonies honoring county graduates begin Tuesday with Mountain Ridge students receiving diplomas. Allegany students will be recognized on Wednesday and Fort Hill seniors on Thursday. One student at a time will receive their diploma from school administrators in a specially-constructed platform.

