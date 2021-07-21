The Allegany County Fair continues through Saturday at the fairgrounds in Potomac Park. Rides open Wednesday at 5 p.m. Entertainment includes a performance by the Christian alternative rock/pop duo For King & Country at 8 p.m. 4-H Showmanship and Judging takes place at 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.alleganycofair.org.
PHOTOS: Allegany County Fair
- Ken Nolan/Times-News
-
-
BEL AIR — Jack Ronald George, 84, passed July 20, 2021, at UPMC Western Maryland. Visitation Scarpelli Funeral Home, Cresaptown, July 23, 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral New Covenant United Methodist Church, Cumberland, July 24, 11 a.m.
