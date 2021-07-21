The Allegany County Fair continues through Saturday at the fairgrounds in Potomac Park. Rides open Wednesday at 5 p.m. Entertainment includes a performance by the Christian alternative rock/pop duo For King & Country at 8 p.m. 4-H Showmanship and Judging takes place at 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.alleganycofair.org.

