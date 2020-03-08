A Sunday morning four-alarm fire displaced several residents of the Clarysville Motel on National Highway. The fire brought dozens of firefighters from at least four counties to the scene.
PHOTOS: Blaze damages Clarysville Motel
- Steve Bittner
