Fire crews from more than a dozen companies fought a brush fire Saturday in the 12000 block of McMullen Highway in Bowling Green. Volunteers were dispatched at 4:40 p.m. and remained on the scene for more than four hours.
PHOTOS: Bowling Green brush fire
- Steve Bittner/Times-News
