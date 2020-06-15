Marchers make their way to the intersection of Baltimore and Mechanic streets Sunday afternoon during Cumberland Pride’s march in solidarity with Black Lives Matter. The purpose of the event was to honor all of those who have fallen, according to organizers.
PHOTOS: Cumberland Pride Solidarity march
- Steve Bittner/Times-News
