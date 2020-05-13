CUMBERLAND — Crystal clear skies greeted the arrival of a C17 aircraft from the 167th Airlift Wing as it flew over UPMC Western Maryland Wednesday morning.
The flyover honored front-line COVID-19 health care workers at 10 regional hospitals, including UPMC, Potomac Valley in Keyser, Grant Memorial in Petersburg and Hampshire Memorial in Romney.
The flyover was part of the U.S. Air Force’s Operation American Resolve. The 167 Airlift Wing is based in Martinsburg, W.Va.
