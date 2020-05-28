Fort Hill High School seniors dodged raindrops Thursday during the school's modified commencement exercises. Students and family members arrived in one vehicle to receive diplomas from school officials on a specially-built platform to maintain proper social distancing.
breaking
PHOTOS: Fort Hill seniors receive diplomas
- Ken Nolan
-
-
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
KEYSER, W.Va. - Delores Ann Cox, 73, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital. A private family service and committal will be held in Headsville Cemetery, Keyser. Condolences may be left at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- City planning for Phase 2 reopening
- Confusion abounds amidst guidance for Maryland funeral homes
- Two die in weekend accidents in Hampshire County
- Second person arrested in Moorefield CVS armed robbery
- Fire destroys Lonaconing apartment building
- Suspects sought in Bedford Street home invasion
- Woman rescued from Potomac River
- PHOTOS: Mountain Ridge graduation
- Frostburg nursing home employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Man charged in separate Grand Avenue incidents
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.