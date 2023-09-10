CUMBERLAND — The 54th annual Heritage Days street festival had a large turnout over the weekend with the vendors and attendees dodging extreme heat and thunderstorms.
A visit to the festival on Sunday revealed many people pleased with the large variety of vendors and cooler temperatures with no rain. The festival — which ran until 6 p.m. on Saturday — was spared by the thunderstorms that came later in the day. Raindrops also began to fall as vendors were packing up their wares late Sunday afternoon.
The event was the third consecutive festival managed by the Allegany County Historical Society.
“The third year is a critical year for events like this,” said Dave Williams, Heritage Days coordinator, “and we are very pleased with the turnout. We got back to the basics after looking at photos and going over how the festival was done years ago and we emulated that this year.”
The festival had nearly 70 vendors lining both sides of Washington Street and extended down Prospect Square. A standout being Cousins Maine Lobster, which parked its truck near the corner of Washington Street and Prospect Square. The line to purchase lobster stretched nearly 50 yards around the corner.
Kathy Winebrenner of Frostburg came to the festival to see grandson, Joshua Bittinger, who plays clarinet for the Potomac Concert Band.
“This is the first time I’ve been here in seven years because the weather is appropriate,” she said. “People are bringing their dogs and it’s comfortable for them. It seems like they have a lot more vendors.”
Vendors included Kona Ice, Queen City Creamery, Helllenic Kouzina Greek Cafe, Lip Lickers, Wamba Caravan #89, Frost Bites, Boy Scouts Troop 10 LaVale, Delicious Homemade Fudge, Marry Poppins Kettle Corn and Pursuit Juice and Smoothie Bar.
“Things are going well and the crowds been good,” Tom Foor of Bedford, Pennsylvania, who owns Marry Poppins Kettle Corn, said. “It’s good to see the reenactors dressed in period costumes. I think they increased that. The weather held out, which was great.”
Hertiage Days featured the Wills Creek Muster with John Koopman III as George Washington. Other reenactors portrayed Charlotte Browne, a British Fort Cumberland nurse, and Michael Levick as Benjamin Franklin.
“This is my third year here at the Heritage Days,” said Levick. “It seems as though every year it’s been progressively better. Better vendors and more people and the weather it better, too. With the food vendors, I don’t think there is a clunker in the lot. From the polish sausages to the Helenic Greek and and the lobster rolls and egg rolls; it’s all good stuff.
Missy Smith of Westernport said, “I’ve been here four or five times. We had a booth here last year; we have Whisker’s Animal Rescue, but we didn’t do it this year. There is lots of good food. They have the funnel cakes and burgers — the good fattening food. They have a lot of pretty jewelry. There is a lot of personal touches on things.”
Numerous artisans participated, including Country Accents Candles, Graceland Studio, Christina’s Yarn Shop, Mountain Maryland Trading Post and Treasures Remade.
Tina Fink, an owner of Treasures Remade of Pittsburgh, said she participates in many festivals.
“We do 30 shows a year at eight different states from New York to South Carolina,” Fink said. “We were lucky. We were closed up yesterday when the rain started. It’s our first time here and it’s nice to see they enjoy their town and try to promote it.”
The Washington Street Association had a booth set up to gather support for the rebuilding of the Washington Street bridge, which has been closed for nearly 10 years due to aging and damage from train strikes.
“We are here gathering signatures to submit to the city of Cumberland to show many people want the bridge fixed,” said Roman Taylor. “Almost everyone that comes by signs. We gathered over 2,000 signatures.”
