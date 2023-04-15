The Allegany Home Show kicked off Friday at the Allegany County Fairgrounds multi-purpose building. The event, being held for the first time in four years and sponsored by the Cumberland Times-News, features more than 60 vendors with displays and exhibits of the latest trends and ideas in home improvement, remodeling and landscaping. The show continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A pet adoption event sponsored by the Allegany County Animal Shelter is part of the activities. Food is available and admission is free.
featured
PHOTOS: Home Show kicks off at fairgrounds
- Steve Bittner/Times-News
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Maryland Lottery: $570,000 winning ticket sold at Circle K
- Driver killed in Industrial Boulevard crash
- Alleged medical staff workers assault prompts Frostburg woman's arrest
- Police: Armed West Side man arrested in lawn mower dispute
- City officials: Baltimore Street project attracts new businesses
- New Jersey driver arrested in high-speed, I-68 police chase
- ACM Baseball to name field after legendary coach Steve Bazarnic
- Garrett man charged with making, possessing destructive devices
- Helicopter crew helps rescue lost man
- Little Orleans man arrested in domestic assault incident
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.