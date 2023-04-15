The Allegany Home Show kicked off Friday at the Allegany County Fairgrounds multi-purpose building. The event, being held for the first time in four years and sponsored by the Cumberland Times-News, features more than 60 vendors with displays and exhibits of the latest trends and ideas in home improvement, remodeling and landscaping. The show continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A pet adoption event sponsored by the Allegany County Animal Shelter is part of the activities. Food is available and admission is free.

