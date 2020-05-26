Mountain Ridge High School held a drive-up graduation ceremony Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Frostburg school. Social distancing was maintained as students exited their vehicles at a pre-determined time to walk to a specially-designed platform where they had photos taken with Principal Danny Carter and Interim Superintendent of Schools Jeff Blank.
breaking
PHOTOS: Mountain Ridge graduation
- Ken Nolan
-
-
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
LAVALE - Ronald James Levasseur Sr., 83, passed Tuesday, May 26, 2020. In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated. Memorial service held at a later date. Scarpelli Funeral Home, P.A., entrusted with arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- City planning for Phase 2 reopening
- Confusion abounds amidst guidance for Maryland funeral homes
- Fort Ashby man charged in theft cases
- Pancione named Frankfort High principal
- Fire destroys Lonaconing apartment building
- Suspects sought in Bedford Street home invasion
- CORONAVIRUS: The latest local news
- Frostburg nursing home employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Cumberland man charged with failing to register as sex offender
- Baltimore, Frostburg men arrested on heroin distribution charges
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.