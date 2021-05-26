Cresaptown, MD (21502)

Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.