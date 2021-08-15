The inaugural Mountain Streams Music and Arts Festival was held Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at the Mineral County Fairgrounds in Fort Ashby, W.Va. The event was presented by the Mineral County Chamber of Commerce and Mineral County Tourism.
PHOTOS: Mountain Streams Music and Arts Festival
- Alison Bunting/Times-News
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
OLDTOWN — Ruth Etta Hartsock, 89, of Oldtown, passed away Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Services will be private. Adams Family Funeral Home, P.A., 404 Decatur St., Cumberland, is handling arrangements www.AdamsFamilyFuneralHome.com.
LAVALE — Roger Paul O'Neil, 44, LaVale, formerly of Meyersdale, Pa., died Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at UPMC Western Maryland Health System. Born April 16, 1977, in Cumberland, he is the son of Kenneth and Lynnie (Christner) O'Neil. He was preceded in death by his aunts, Eleve Romesburg and Al…
Most Popular
Articles
- 'COVID put a knife in us': Christopher Photo Lab closes after 75 years
- PHOTOS/VIDEO: Driver injured as car collides with tractor-trailer
- SUV driver runs into tractor-trailer on interstate, seriously hurt
- ACPS, ACM adopt mask mandates
- LaVale man jailed in alleged rape in Garrett County
- Suspect attacks officers, bailiff at district court
- Police: Man threatens to jump from Memorial Bridge
- Cocaine, firearms seized in Ridgeley drug arrest
- Berkeley County woman killed in Hampshire County crash
- UPDATE: City police say missing woman OK
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.