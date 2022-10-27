Hundreds lined the streets of Virginia Avenue Wednesday night for the annual South Cumberland Business and Civic Association Marsha L. Thomas Memorial Halloween parade. Andee Thompson, in honor of her late husband Bob, served as parade marshal.
PHOTOS: South Cumberland Halloween parade
- Ken Nolan/Times-News
