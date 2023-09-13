CUMBERLAND — Interstate 68 east of the Maryland Avenue exit remains reduced to one lane of travel as police investigate a tractor-trailer rollover accident that occurred Wednesday morning.

Cumberland Police and firefighters were called to the interstate just after 6 a.m. where a reported FedEx box truck rolled onto its side.

The driver was taken to UPMC Western Maryland by a Cumberland Fire Department ambulance.

Check back for further details.

