CUMBERLAND — Interstate 68 east of the Maryland Avenue exit remains reduced to one lane of travel as police investigate a tractor-trailer rollover accident that occurred Wednesday morning.
Cumberland Police and firefighters were called to the interstate just after 6 a.m. where a reported FedEx box truck rolled onto its side.
The driver was taken to UPMC Western Maryland by a Cumberland Fire Department ambulance.
Check back for further details.
