Wednesday's storm from the remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped nearly 6 inches of rain in a 30-hour period forcing evacuations of residents living in low-lying areas and causing small streams to leave their banks and block several area roadways. No injuries were reported by local emergency services officials.
PHOTOS/VIDEO: A look at Wednesday's flooding
- Steve Bittner Greg Larry Times-News
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. — Robert Bruce Alt, 55, passed Aug. 31, 2021, at Chamberlin Graceful Living. As requested, he will be cremated. Friends received Scarpelli Funeral Home, Cumberland, Sept. 3, noon to 2 p.m. Memorial services follow.
