The sky lit up Tuesday night during the annual Fourth of July fireworks display provided by the city of Cumberland. Events coinciding with the fireworks included music on Washington Street and the Potomac Concert Band performance of patriotic tunes at Canal Place.
centerpiece
PHOTOS/VIDEO: City fireworks cap off Fourth of July holiday
- Steve Bittner/Times-News
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Garrett County angler catches Maryland record Fallfish
- D'Atri restaurant coming to downtown
- Cannabis processing company opens in Allegany County
- Man convicted in decades-old child sex abuse
- Baltimore block party shooting victims include more than a dozen minors, police say
- Despite court ruling, local colleges to pursue diversity
- Smoky haze from wildfires brings unhealthy air alert
- Frostburg man accused of impersonating state social worker
- Housing shortage hits home
- Cumberland man jailed on assault, burglary charges
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.