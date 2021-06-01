The Del McCoury Band played a free concert Monday, May 31, 2021, at Canal Place in Cumberland. Ronnie McCoury, Del’s son and the mandolin player for the band, suggested the show on Memorial Day in Cumberland in place of DelFest, which is annually held Memorial Day weekend but rescheduled to late September because of the coronavirus pandemic.

