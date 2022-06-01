A crew from Demolition Services Inc. of Culpeper, Virginia, continues demolition work on the band and music room areas of the former Allegany High School Wednesday. Work began on May 3 to raze the school, which opened to students in 1926 and remained in use until a new school opened on Haystack Mountain in 2018.
centerpiece
PHOTOS/VIDEO | Demolition continues at former Allegany High
- Steve Bittner/Times-News
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Avery Miller wins three state titles in two sports in one day
- Gathering set to honor local businessman
- Allegany overcomes Patterson Mill, 3-2, for state championship
- Ex-husband thinks it's time to apologize
- Woman charged in courthouse destruction incident
- PHOTO GALLERY: DelFest Day 4
- PHOTO GALLERY: DelFest Day 2
- Alex Rychwalski | An unreal year for Allegany County athletics
- Everett woman charged in strangulation death of 3-year-old boy
- Britton's no-hitter, Hook, Strother homers return Allegany to state title game
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.