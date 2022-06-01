A crew from Demolition Services Inc. of Culpeper, Virginia, continues demolition work on the band and music room areas of the former Allegany High School Wednesday. Work began on May 3 to raze the school, which opened to students in 1926 and remained in use until a new school opened on Haystack Mountain in 2018.

