BEL AIR — A Sunday afternoon fire in a duplex at Greenfield Crescent in the Bel Air subdivision is under investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
Firefighters from three counties responded to the blaze following a call by a neighbor to the Allegany County 911 center at 1:24 p.m.
First-arriving Cresaptown volunteers reported heavy smoke coming from the roof area of the two-story brick structure located in the 14300 block. Firefighters reportedly encountered fire in the basement and brought the blaze under control in about 20 minutes.
All of the occupants reportedly escaped the burning structure. Potomac Edison crews also were called to the scene to disconnect electric service.
Several of the fire companies were on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 68 west between the 40 and 41 mile markers near the U.S. Route 220 exit at the time of the call.
