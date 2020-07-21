CUMBERLAND — Firefighters are battling a house fire in the 100 block of Seymour Street in Cumberland.

First-arriving Cumberland firefighters found flames and smoke pouring from a three-story duplex.

Firefighters were dispatched at 4:45 p.m. 

About 25 minutes into the firefighting operation, all interior firefighting crews were forced to evacuate the burning structure.

The fire was reported under control at 5:24 p.m.

Cumberland Fire Marshal Shannon Adams was also requested to respond along with Columbia Gas and Potomac Edison crews.

