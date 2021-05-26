Commencement exercises were held Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Greenway Avenue Stadium for graduating seniors at Fort Hill High School.
PHOTOS/VIDEO: Fort Hill High School students receive diplomas
- Steve Bittner/Times-News
CUMBERLAND — Dorothy Lee Snyder, 97, passed Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Devlin Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation. Visitation Scarpelli Funeral Home, May 30, noon to 3 p.m. followed by funeral and committal services. Interment Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
KEYSER, W.Va. — Joyce Ann Maine, 81, formerly of Keyser, died Monday, May 24, 2021. Private committal services will be held in Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser. Condolences may be left after Joyce's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com.
DEER PARK — Patricia J. Filsinger, 90, of Deer Park, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Dennett Road Manor in Oakland. C & S Fredlock Funeral Home, P.A.
