First responders from throughout the tri-state region took part in a funeral procession Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, for Kelly W. Frye, a Cumberland firefighter and EMT since 1996 as well as a life member of the Frostburg Volunteer Fire Department. Frye died Sept. 29 after being stricken earlier in the month with a medical condition. He was buried in Frostburg Memorial Park.
PHOTOS/VIDEO: Funeral procession for firefighter Kelly Frye
- Steve Bittner/Times-News
FROSTBURG [mdash] Celebration of Life services for Alexander M. "Pete" Rowe will be at First Assembly of God, Lonaconing, on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m.
CUMBERLAND — Lynn H. "Mickey" Lloyd, 88, formerly of Ridgeley, W.Va., died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Cumberland Healthcare Center. Visitation Upchurch Funeral Home, Sunday, Oct. 10, from 1 to 2 p.m. Memorial services immediately following.
