First responders from throughout the tri-state region took part in a funeral procession Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, for Kelly W. Frye, a Cumberland firefighter and EMT since 1996 as well as a life member of the Frostburg Volunteer Fire Department. Frye died Sept. 29 after being stricken earlier in the month with a medical condition. He was buried in Frostburg Memorial Park.

