Crews work to dismantle the old John Blue Bridge that crossed the South Branch Potomac River near Springfield, W.Va., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The bridge is being demolished to construct a second lane of the new span that was recently opened to one-way traffic along state Route 28.
PHOTOS/VIDEO: Hampshire bridge demolished
- Steve Bittner/Times-News
