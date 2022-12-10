A funeral procession for Allegany County Sheriff's Office K-9 deputy Suma made its way through the county Friday. Suma died this week after being medically retired last month. Suma served with the sheriff’s office for six years and, with Sgt. Chris Hill, conducted hundreds of deployments in Allegany and Washington counties, Mineral County, West Virginia, and the Federal Correctional Institution in Cumberland. The sheriff’s office issued a thank you to the community following the procession: “On behalf of the entire Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, we would like to extend a sincere thank you to all of the law enforcement agencies, fire and EMS departments, the Hogs and Patriots and our community members for tremendous show of support. K9 Suma was very loved and that love was on full display this morning.”

React to this story:

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you