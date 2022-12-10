A funeral procession for Allegany County Sheriff's Office K-9 deputy Suma made its way through the county Friday. Suma died this week after being medically retired last month. Suma served with the sheriff’s office for six years and, with Sgt. Chris Hill, conducted hundreds of deployments in Allegany and Washington counties, Mineral County, West Virginia, and the Federal Correctional Institution in Cumberland. The sheriff’s office issued a thank you to the community following the procession: “On behalf of the entire Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, we would like to extend a sincere thank you to all of the law enforcement agencies, fire and EMS departments, the Hogs and Patriots and our community members for tremendous show of support. K9 Suma was very loved and that love was on full display this morning.”
featured
PHOTOS/VIDEO: Honoring K-9 deputy Suma
- Steve Bittner/Times-News
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Three city police officers hurt in Bedford Street incident
- Fort Hill, Mountain Ridge complete historic seasons, bring 19th title back to county
- Fire damages Pilgrim's Pride plant in Moorefield
- PHOTO GALLERY: Fort Hill vs. Mountain Ridge
- Fort Hill def. Mountain Ridge, 16-14, to win Class 1A state championship
- Cohen's field goal sends Fort Hill over Mountain Ridge, 16-14, for Class 1A state title
- Frankfort routs Mountain Ridge, 61-41, in teams' opener
- Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
- Mtn. Ridge girls beat Allegany, 52-43; Keyser tops Northern; Fort Hill, Southern stumble
- Citizens, officials talk legislative priorities in Mineral County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.