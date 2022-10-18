LAVALE — A person rescued by a county special operations team was treated for minor injuries after he and three other family members became lost in a heavily wooded area just off National Highway west of LaVale late Monday afternoon.
The Allegany County Special Operations Wilderness Rescue Team responded to the area upon receiving unconfirmed reports that a person was being chased by a bear in the wooded area of Red Hill in dense wooded area.
Three of the victims "self rescued" and one person was rescued by special operations personnel before the victim was taken to UPMC Western Maryland for medical treatment of minor injuries, according to Roger Bennett, deputy director of the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
The rescue was performed under the direction of the LaVale Volunteer Fire Department.
Department of Natural Resources and Allegany County Sheriff's Office personnel were on the scene along with volunteer first responders from Good Will, Shaft, Mount Savage, Bedford Road and Barton volunteer fire departments.
The Allegany County 911 Emergency Center alerted responding units and handled communications during the incident.
Reports that one of those lost was chased by a bear could not be confirmed by officials, Bennett said.
