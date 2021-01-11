CUMBERLAND — The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office says one person died Monday in a house fire on Bedford Road.
Firefighters from four area counties battled the two-alarm blaze that was reported to the Allegany County 911 center about 5:50 a.m.
First-arriving Bedford Road firefighters reported the one-story structure was engulfed in flames. The home was located near Sunset Memorial Park off of U.S. Route 220.
The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause.
Potomac Edition was also on the scene. The Allegany County Fire Police were assisting with traffic control.
