The 13th annual Polish Mountain Hill climb returned to eastern Allegany County this weekend, Aug. 6-8, 2021. Sponsored by the Western Maryland Chapter of the SCCA Washington DC Region, drivers made their way along Gilpin Road. The event benefits the Flintstone Volunteer Company.
PHOTOS/VIDEO: Polish Mountain Hill Climb
- Steve Bittner/Times-News
