About 50 people turned out Tuesday morning, June 2, 2020, to protest racial inequality and police brutality at the corner of East Main and Center streets in Frostburg. A similar protest occurred in Keyser, West Virginia.
MEYERSDALE, Pa. - Carl L. Miller, 85, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Meyersdale Medical Center. Born Jan. 10, 1935, in Greenville Township, Pa., he was the son of the late Carl F. and Leora Grace (Geiger) Miller. He was also preceded in death by his twin brothers, Ronald and Donald Miller. He…
