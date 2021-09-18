Jarret Doege threw two touchdown passes, Leddie Brown rushed for 106 yards and a score and West Virginia survived No. 15 Virginia Tech's furious rally from a 20-point deficit to beat the Hokies 27-21 on Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia.
PHOTOS: West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech
- John D. Smith/Times-News


