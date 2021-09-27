Wings & Wheels, sponsored by Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 426, was held Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at the Greater Cumberland Regional Airport. Activities included an antique vehicle display, model aircraft and Civil Air Patrol display, local law enforcement recruiting and showcase, motor vehicle extrication demonstration and Maryland State Police Trooper 5 helicopter hoist demonstrations. Event proceeds will help send a student to the Experimental Aircraft Association Air Academy in Oshkosh, Wis.
PHOTOS: Wings & Wheels
- Ken Nolan/Times-News
