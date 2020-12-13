PIEDMONT, W.Va. — Elected officials will meet Dec. 16 at noon upstairs in the American Legion building, led by Mayor Paula Boggs.
Following the flag salute, the mayor and council will hear citizens’ remarks, limited to five minutes, as the first order of business, according to Carrie Lewis, city clerk.
Minutes from the previous meeting will be read, and if needed, corrected, and approved. Correspondence will be read and officer’s reports given. The mayor and council will hear a police report and city foreman’s report.
Unfinished business includes discussion of water and sewer. New business scheduled to be addressed includes part-time help, Homefest and ordinances for unsafe properties and cross connections.
The meeting is open to the public. The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 6.
