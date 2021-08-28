CUMBERLAND — A Mineral County, W.Va., man was arrested Friday on numerous motor vehicle charges stemming from a vehicle crash nearly a year ago on Greene Street, Cumberland Police said.
Zachary Alexander Kalp, 24, of Piedmont, was charged with knowingly driving an uninsured vehicle, operating an unregistered vehicle, displaying registration plates issued to another vehicle, displaying expired registration plates, driving without current tags, unsafe backing and failure to control vehicle speed to avoid a collision. The crash occurred on Oct. 22, 2020, police said.
Kalp was taken before a district court commissioner and released on his own personal recognizance pending trial.
