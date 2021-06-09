CUMBERLAND — A West Virginia man was injured Tuesday when he crashed his experimental aircraft into a wooded area of Mexico Farms and was able to walk away from the scene to seek help.
Ronald Lee Garrison, 76, of Great Cacapon, was taken to UPMC Western Maryland after he was located about 9:20 p.m. by children playing in the area and their parents after they heard cries for help. The extent of Garrison's injuries was unknown.
The Allegany County Sheriff's Office said the crash site was discovered about 35 minutes later with the assistance of the Maryland State Police Trooper 5 medevac helicopter, the Cumberland Civil Air Patrol and volunteer firefighters from nearby District 16 and Bowling Green.
According to scanner transmissions by first responders, the plane crashed about 4 p.m. after taking off from the Mexico Farms Airport.
Deputies secured the area to await arrival of investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.