BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Kyra Pittman allowed only three hits and three players had two hits each as Allegany opened its season with a 16-1 road victory at Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, on Monday afternoon.
The victory was the first for new head coach Brian Miller.
Pittman, in four innings of work, gave up three singles, struck out five and walked just one.
The Campers led 1-0 after the first, 8-0 through two and 14-1 after three.
Riley Gallagher had three RBIs off of two singles, Abbi Britton doubled and singled with two RBIs and Ryland Kienhofer had two hits and two RBIs. Kelsey O’Neal and Samara Funk both doubled. Overall, Allegany finished with 12 hits.
Allegany (1-0) visits Northern today at 4:30. The Indians (2-8) play at Washington on Wednesday.
