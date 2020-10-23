Comptroller Peter Franchot

In honor of the just-concluded Hispanic Heritage Month, Alan and Sam chat with the Comptroller’s Hispanic Affairs Outreach Manager Adriana Lee about how our office is engaging with Hispanic communities across the state to foster better awareness of tax issues (9:23). Next up, Jimmy Vargas, a Silver Spring accountant, provides some helpful tips and advice on how to get your taxes done right (29:30).

