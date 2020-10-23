In honor of the just-concluded Hispanic Heritage Month, Alan and Sam chat with the Comptroller’s Hispanic Affairs Outreach Manager Adriana Lee about how our office is engaging with Hispanic communities across the state to foster better awareness of tax issues (9:23). Next up, Jimmy Vargas, a Silver Spring accountant, provides some helpful tips and advice on how to get your taxes done right (29:30).
HAGERSTOWN - Thomas Gilbert Bolt III, 40, previously from Cumberland, passed Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. He will be cremated in accordance with his wishes. Memorial services held at later date. Durst Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
KEYSER, W.Va. - Donald Dale "Don" Kimble, 65, of Keyser, passed away at Potomac Valley Hospital Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Memorial services honoring the wonderful life Don lived will be held in the spring. Condolences at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com.
CUMBERLAND - Susannah "Susie" (McLane) Boch, 90, died Oct. 21, 2020. Visitation at Scarpelli Funeral Home, P.A., Cumberland, Sunday, Oct. 25, 3-5p.m. Mass of Christian burial at Saints Peter and Paul Church, Monday, Oct. 26, 1p.m.
