Summer is nearly over and many schools are back in session. We discuss youth activism, political involvement and college in the age of COVID with two of our summer interns, Megan Moulsdale and Tim Jones (05:29). Afterwards, a riveting conversation with Dr. Steven Thomas, founder of the HAIR Campaign, which has achieved national attention for its work enlisting black barbershops and beauty salons in the fight to achieve health equity (40:29).

