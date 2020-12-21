It’s the holiday season, and Alan and Sam are wrapping up the year by interviewing Deputy Comptroller Sharonne Bonardi (09:04) about her influential role in managing the day-to-day of the agency and adapting to such a tough year. We then chat with Ali von Paris (33:33), CEO and founder of Route One Apparel, about starting the company out of her dorm room at UMD ten years ago and the importance of shopping local.
Podcast: Revenews from the Maryland Comptroller's Office
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
SALISBURY, Pa. - Harry Lowry "Babe" Ringler, 90, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Meyersdale Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Private graveside services in Salisbury Cemetery. Newman Funeral Home Inc., Salisbury, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- Starbucks to open in LaVale
- Local, state leaders condemn alleged racist incident in Garrett County
- Hogan: Emergency order requires limiting travel to 'essential purposes only'
- Snowstorm could be biggest in years
- Kanawha County shooting victim former Fort Ashby resident
- 2 killed, 2 critically hurt in Hampshire crash
- Cumberland area could see major snowstorm Wednesday
- Fayette Street home a walk down Christmas memory lane
- Romney DMV office moving to Keyser in spring
- Garrett, Allegany report new COVID deaths
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.