It’s the holiday season, and Alan and Sam are wrapping up the year by interviewing Deputy Comptroller Sharonne Bonardi (09:04) about her influential role in managing the day-to-day of the agency and adapting to such a tough year. We then chat with Ali von Paris (33:33), CEO and founder of Route One Apparel, about starting the company out of her dorm room at UMD ten years ago and the importance of shopping local.

