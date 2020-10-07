We start with an overview of the state’s latest revenue estimates and what they mean (01:16). Then, we talk with Sandy Zinck, director of the General Accounting Division, which drafts the annual reports that drive Maryland’s financial standing and is responsible for keeping track of all the money spent by state agencies (05:13). She also explains how her team has been a saving grace for child care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Then as Maryland oyster season begins, Paul Schurick from the Oyster Recovery Partnership discusses restoring the state’s oyster population, their importance to the health of the Chesapeake Bay and the Shell Recycling Alliance (30:38).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.