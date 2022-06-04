DelFest Soundcheck

The Del McCoury Band, led by Del McCoury, conducts a sound check Thursday afternoon to open the 14th annual DelFest at the Allegany County Fairgrounds.

 Ken Nolan/Times-News

The Cumberland Times-News has started a new bi-weekly podcast called Sound Ideas hosted by Times-News journalist/musician Greg Larry. The podcast will focus on the local music scene as well as the touring bands that visit the area. Sound Ideas will also turn the spotlight on the venues that feature live music and the businesses connected to the scene. Not only are we the home of DelFest, one of the top bluegrass festivals in the country, but we also have a vibrant local music community. We look forward to offering you insight into the talented artists that live here and visit. In this first edition, Larry and Time-News reporter Brandon Glass talk all things DelFest, following the return of the music festival.

